Breaking
Abused children likely to engage in behaviours that leads to HIV/AIDS Archbishop: I'm dyslexic Alleged rapist not taken to court Two accused of robbing three Chinese groceries Garcia:lack of skills in TT youth is reason for unemployment
N Touch
Thursday 10 May 2018
follow us
News

Mid-Year Review Live Blog: What’s the good news?

Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert delivers his mid-year review this morning. Follow our live blog for real-time updates and analyses.

8.44 AM

Flashback to 2018 Budget.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert at Parliament. PHOTO: ANGELO M. MARCELLE

Flashback: http://newsday.co.tt/2018/05/10/2018-budget/

 

8.47 AM

Expectations

President General of the OWTU Ancel Roget. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

OWTU predicts job cuts: http://newsday.co.tt/2018/05/10/owtu-predicts-more-job-loss/

TTMA President, Christopher Alcazar at the EXIM bank Forex Facility Media Launch, Hyatt Regency. Port of Spain. PHOTO: ANGELO M. MARCELLE

Chamber's expectations: http://newsday.co.tt/2018/05/10/biz-day-chambers-expectations-of-mid-year-review/

Finance Minister Colm Imbert during the October 2, 2017 presentation of the 2017-2018 budget. PHOTO BY RATTAN JADOO

All eyes on Colm: http://newsday.co.tt/2018/05/09/all-eyes-on-colm/

Conrad Enill

Former ministers on mid-year review: http://newsday.co.tt/2018/05/07/former-ministers-sceptical-on-mid-year-review/

9.44 AM

BUDGET REVIEW 2018

 

Opposition response:

Comments

Reply to this story

News