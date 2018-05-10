Mid-Year Review Live Blog: What’s the good news?

Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert delivers his mid-year review this morning. Follow our live blog for real-time updates and analyses.

8.44 AM

Flashback to 2018 Budget.

Flashback: http://newsday.co.tt/2018/05/10/2018-budget/

8.47 AM

Expectations

OWTU predicts job cuts: http://newsday.co.tt/2018/05/10/owtu-predicts-more-job-loss/

Chamber's expectations: http://newsday.co.tt/2018/05/10/biz-day-chambers-expectations-of-mid-year-review/

All eyes on Colm: http://newsday.co.tt/2018/05/09/all-eyes-on-colm/

I'll be live tweeting the mid year review using #ttbudgetreview. Use that hashtag so @Newsday_TT can find your tweets and so you can join the discussion on how any of the announcements affect you. We will also be doing a live page on the website to make content easy to find. — Kalifa Sarah Clyne (@kalifasclyne) May 10, 2018

My colleague @tackclint talks about what is anticipated for mid-year reviews. pic.twitter.com/joz8pTemfx — Marshelle Andrew Haseley (@MarshelleAndrew) May 10, 2018

Former ministers on mid-year review: http://newsday.co.tt/2018/05/07/former-ministers-sceptical-on-mid-year-review/

9.44 AM

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the Opposition is going into the Parliament "blindsided" but said she hoped the Government holds back on implementation of taxes. #ttbudgetreview — Kalifa Sarah Clyne (@kalifasclyne) May 10, 2018

30th sitting, 3rd session, 11th parliament starts at 10.00 am @Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/J9begK2yQy — Marshelle Andrew Haseley (@MarshelleAndrew) May 10, 2018

Full house today in @TTParliament as PM @DrKeithRowley answers questions from the Opposition. Later, Finance Minister @ImbertColm will deliver his mid-year review of the 2018 Budget @Newsday_TT #ttbudgetreview pic.twitter.com/qoSJNIH0DV — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) May 10, 2018

BUDGET REVIEW 2018

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert and first Opposition responder will each have 55 minutes for their presentations. The mid-year review begins now. pic.twitter.com/g92vYd99K4 — Kalifa Sarah Clyne (@kalifasclyne) May 10, 2018

Imbert: After a long period of decline, we are now witnessing economic growth. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) May 10, 2018

@Newsday_TT Imbert, after a long and discouraging period of decline, Imbert sees growth, to peak at 2.5 per cent expected in 2020 — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) May 10, 2018

Imbert: Energy sector is well poised to reach demands of down stream sector. Venezuelan gas supplies will further strengthen TT's economy. @Newsday_TT — Ken Chee Hing (@NewsdayEditr) May 10, 2018

@Newsday_TT Imbert: Gas production to grow to 3.94 billion cubic feet (bcf) per day in 2019, 4.05 bcf in 2020 and 4.14 bcf in 2021 — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) May 10, 2018

@Newsday_TT #ttbudgetreview. Imbert warns of a possible upcoming $900 million fuel subsidy due to high world oil-prices on Wednesday reaching US$70. He laments Petrotrin has now been paying its taxes to the Govt. — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) May 10, 2018

Imbert: 2018 budget established revenue of $45.7 billion. This country's revenue projections are on track for the first time in three years. TT collected $700 million more revenue than anticipated up to March. #ttbudgetreview pic.twitter.com/XVANp2UYq4 — Kalifa Sarah Clyne (@kalifasclyne) May 10, 2018

@Newsday_TT #ttbudgetreview. Imbert: $50 billion expenditure in 2018, compared to past profilgacy — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) May 10, 2018

@Newsday_TT #ttbudgetreview. Imbert: Despite a $1.6 billion cut in spending, the Govt this year targets $213 milion to areas like Tobago House of Assembly, Attorney General Office, flood relief and farmers compensation, senior citizens grant, public works, and Health & Education — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) May 10, 2018

Budget review so far: Fin Min @ImbertColm is confident in the growth of the energy sector; non-energy sector on track to break even in 2018 and grow 2019. Government has also increased its revenue collection from income and profits, up $1.1b y-o-y as of April 2018 @Newsday_TT — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) May 10, 2018

@Newsday_TT #ttbudgetreview. Imbert: Two per cent Budget deficit this year, improved from eight per cent last year. — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) May 10, 2018

Finance Minister @ImbertColm says the country has has a small increase foreign reserves from March to April. @Newsday_TT #ttbudgetreview — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) May 10, 2018

@Newsday_TT #ttbudgetreview. Imbert: S&P has praised TT as having "investment grade status". Had S&P had latest data on gas production, our outlook would have been retained, plus our credit rating. — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) May 10, 2018

Budget deficit for 2018 estimated at $4.2b, down $500m from the initial projection of $4.7b in October. This is 2.5% of GDP, compared to 8% last year.- Finance Minister @ImbertColm #ttbudgetreview @Newsday_TT — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) May 10, 2018

TT's new road network at various stages of completion. Curepe flyover scheduled for completion by end of 2019.#ttbudgetreview

Mid-Year Review by Finance Minister @ImbertColm@Newsday_TT

Photo: @MarshelleAndrew pic.twitter.com/VNJIDTnWN9 — Sasha (@CaribbeanAccent) May 10, 2018

Imbert: Point Fortin hospital and Arima hospital scheduled to complete construction in 2019. #ttbudgetreview pic.twitter.com/DuCmmtic8E — Kalifa Sarah Clyne (@kalifasclyne) May 10, 2018

Fin Min @ImbertColm announces plans for IPO of the National Investment Fund in June 2018, so all citizens can have the opportunity to benefit #ttbudgetreview @Newsday_TT — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) May 10, 2018

Government proposes a June 2018 initial public offering (IPO) of newly-formed National Investment Fund (NIF) Holding Company#ttbudgetreview

Mid-Year Review by Finance Minister @ImbertColm@Newsday_TT pic.twitter.com/PlEopF4MOW — Sasha (@CaribbeanAccent) May 10, 2018

@Newsday_TT #ttbudgetreview. Imbert: Of $22 billion that Clico owes the State, $4.3 billion in Republic Bank shares been transferred to the State, along with $200 million in OCM, $476 million in Home Construction, plus other assets held by Clico. — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) May 10, 2018

@Newsday_TT #ttbudgetreview. Imbert: $4B in Republic Bank shares and $6B in other assets has been recovered from Clico by Govt, in contrast to failure by their predecessors. — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) May 10, 2018

@Newsday_TT #ttbudgetreview. Imbert: eteck has a role to diversify TT's economy. Rice mill sale is at advanced stage. — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) May 10, 2018

The value of shares acquired by the Gov from the Clico Investment Bank’s debt repayment is $8b-$10b; 49.9% will be offered thru the NIF IPO in June, says Finance Minister Colm Imbert #ttbudgetreview @Newsday_TT — carla bridglal (@CarlaBridglal) May 10, 2018

@Newsday_TT #ttbudgetreview. Imbert: TT Revenue Authority is absolutely essential to stop tax leakage. Legislation to Parliament "in the near future". Eminent counsel say it is best passed with a special majority of Parliament. He will send the legislation to a JSC. — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) May 10, 2018

The good news: Colm Imbert ramps up his voice, "The economy has turned around, revenue collection is up, the non oil sector growing, energy sector booming."

But he cautions "We are not out of the woods." @Newsday_TT #ttbudgetreview pic.twitter.com/N5JSHUU5BD — Kalifa Sarah Clyne (@kalifasclyne) May 10, 2018

Opposition response:

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar responds to the Finance Minister's presentation. She begins by saying the opposition had great expectations. pic.twitter.com/gf4pWqoWCK — Kalifa Sarah Clyne (@kalifasclyne) May 10, 2018

Persad-Bissessar : I listened and I realised that nothing has changed. It is clear he has told us nothing that would put us on a sustainable path. Government remains handcuffed to the energy sector. — Kalifa Sarah Clyne (@kalifasclyne) May 10, 2018

@Newsday_TT #ttbudgetreview. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissesar, in her response to the Govt's Mid Year Review, compares Finance Minister Colm Imbert to the Lord of the Rings villain character Gollum. She had hoped he'd be more like the movie's hero Froddo. — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) May 10, 2018

@Newsday_TT #ttbudgetreview. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Finance Minister Colm Imbert is more like Stevie Wonder who "can't see", not singer Jimmy Cliff singing "I can see clearly now." — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) May 10, 2018

@Newsday_TT #ttbudgetreview. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar accused the Govt of raiding the Infrastructure Development Fund (IDF) to use for recurrent expenditure, showing the Govt's failure to generate fresh revenues. — sean douglas (@DouglasNewsday) May 10, 2018

Persad-Bissessar : People cannot feel such good fortune because the majority people are in the throes of poverty. The paradise we left in 2015 is now a nightmare Republic. #ttbudgetreview pic.twitter.com/EcHHzrKygV — Kalifa Sarah Clyne (@kalifasclyne) May 10, 2018