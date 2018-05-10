Mid-year review: No new taxes, gas prices stay

Finance Minister Colm Imbert

IN the mid-year budget review where Finance Minister Colm Imbert said there would be good news, he announced no new taxes or adjustments to fuel subsidy. Imbert, who said the economy turned around and the country had increased revenues, said the country is doing better than it did in previous years.

However, the budget is still in deficit and has not balanced as promised by Imbert in the 2016 budget.

He did outline several measures that would see future growth in the economy. These measures included infrastructure projects including the Curepe interchange and the modernisation of ANR International Robinson Airport in Tobago, and the construction of a Sandals Resort. He said there is a forecast of growth in 2020 for the non oil sectors.