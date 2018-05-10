Five suspected gangsters held

HOURS after an emergency meeting at the Police Administration Building on Wednesday, on the upsurge of gang-related murders in the Western Division, police mounted a massive exercise in that division between Wednesday night and early yesterday, resulting in the arrest of five suspected gang members.

The exercise began at 10 pm and ended at 4 am.

The alleged gangsters are all in their 20s and were held at their homes in Cocorite.

Police believe they may be responsible for some of the killings over the past two weeks.

They said the exercises will continue until Sunday night in an effort to round up all suspects in recent murders.

On Monday the police are expected to roll out new anti-crime strategies aimed at quelling gang-related shootings and murders.

Police also said all officers in the five police stations in the Western division have been mandated to make round-the-clock patrols and to do exercises and searches as part of the renewed fight against crime.

They asked for members of the public who may have information on gang-related activities to inform them and partner with the police to reclaim the division from the hands of criminals.

Twenty-seven murders have been recorded in the Western Division for the year so far.