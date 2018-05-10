Ex-TTOC president staging four-week seminar

Michael Larry Romany

PAST TT Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Michael Larry Romany is currently engaged in the first week of a four-week seminar on periodisation, with Everestt Performance, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The goal of Everestt Performance is to develop sport locally. The mission is to deliver to all citizens who are interested in being educated on a systematic and sustainable development pathway for sport and the business of sport as it is in the world today.

It’s being done through business and athlete development and teaching the interested parties how to utilise tools such as marketing and systematic planning to gain recognition, sponsorship and awareness for their brand.

To begin this process, the first seminar of its type, for four consecutive weeks, got going on Monday. At the cost of $2,000 per person, the seminar will involve the following – testing and evaulation of the person or club, a comprehensive athete development programme, strategic planning outlines for the person or club, and free membership with Everestt Performance giving access to discounts, new products and forthcoming events.

Romany is the Sport Director at Everestt Performance, with responsibility for developing the education curriculum in all aspects of Sport Development. He holds an Executive Masters Degree in Sport Organisational Management and has held leading management positions in Sport, as TTOC president and chairman of the TT Pro League.

At the TTOC he implemented several successful sport education initiatives of his own design, as well as, those from the IOC (International Olympic Committee).

Prior to his time at the TTOC he was the national cycling coach and assisted in successfully developing many national champions utilising his significant knowledge in Sport Science and Long Term Athlete Development.

