Elderly Arima man missing

MISSING: Oscar Chuniesingh

RELATIVES of 86-year-old Oscar Chuniesingh, who has been missing since mid-April, are seeking the public's help in finding him.

Newsday was told he was last seen on April 17, wearing a yellow jersey, three-quarter khaki pants and slippers. His family made a report to the Arima police on April 19.

Relatives told Newsday he suffered from dementia, but had only had two episodes since he was diagnosed. They said it was customary for Chuniesingh to go out and get groceries, newspapers and other items on his own. Relatives suspect he may have suffered an episode of amnesia and wandered off. They added that beside making the report, they have handed out fliers and searched for him on their own.

"We searched Arima, Sangre Grande, Mayaro, South and Port of Spain. People have called and said they saw him, but by the time we got to the area where he was sighted, he had already been long gone," a relatives sai

Anyone who knows Chuniesingh's whereabouts is asked to contact the police through 800-TIPS or by calling the nearest police station.