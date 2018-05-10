Danger at Egypt Village Govt Primary Sewer, asbestos have children falling ill

DANGER lurks at the Egypt Government Primary School, Point Fortin. The 531 students there are facing danger from two fronts. One from a sewer system which is about to explode, and the other from asbestos fragments which blows into the school from time to time, depending on the wind direction.

President of the school’s Parent Teachers Association Carolyn Pompey said they have followed every protocol in terms of reporting the matter to the relevant authority, but their concerns are being ignored. She said they do not want to shutdown the school because it serves the community after hours.

“All kinds of classes take place at the school after hours – ALTA, sewing classes, dance classes, it was also the venue for the recently held Point Fortin Borough Queen Show. If we shut down the school, the entire community would be affected.

“We don’t want to keep our children away from school either, but it is better if our children stay away from school rather than attend and get sick.”

She explained that the five-year-old sewer system requires maintenance every six months.

“For the past five years, it was checked twice. Right now, it is about to blow. A light comes on to indicate it needs to be checked and the light has been on for a while. We spoke to the school supervisor about this. He would have communicated with the EFCL and the other authorities, but nothing has been done so far.

Additionally, she said in November last year one of two teachers’ quarters near the school caught afire. The roof, which was built with asbestos, was partially destroyed. The Ministry of Education was informed, they came and promised to take off the roof during the vacation period as the ash which contains the cancer-causing fragments blow into the school during the downwind.

“Christmas holidays came and went. Easter holidays came and went and nothing was done. Children are falling ill with asthma. Why is the ministry waiting for this to hit the media before they react?”

There was no response to an email sent to the ministry enquiring about the school. The Disaster Management Unit at the Point Fortin Borough Corporation said they were not aware of the situation. Now that it has been brought to their attention, a spokesman said, they would have air-quality testing done.