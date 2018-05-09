Woman in Police Inspector’s uniform goes into hiding

A young woman wearing the Ag Superintendent of Police is seen posing wearing lingerie in the charge room of a police station

POLICE believe the woman seen in photos wearing a police inspector’s shirt and cap, which were shared thousands of time on social media last week, has gone into hiding.

On Tuesday Professional Standards Bureau officers led by ASP Ferdinand and others went to a bar at Third Avenue in Barataria known as Spanish Harlem and enquired about the whereabouts of the woman but officers were told by employees of the establishment, that she was not at work. Officers asked if the woman had a phone number or an address where she could be contacted, but no one was willing to share that information.

The woman who was last employed as a bartender was last seen last week, but when the photos went viral on social media she disappeared. Police sources said they are hoping to find the woman if she is still in the country so that she could be interviewed as investigations are ongoing.

Last Sunday ASP Ferdinand seized camera surveillance footage from Morvant Police station and yesterday officers were reviewing the footage.

The same team of officers returned to Morvant Police station on Monday and requested information from officers based at the station as to whether the woman was a regular visitor to the station. However, none of the officers at the station were willing to give statements.