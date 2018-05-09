South Oropouche man goes on trial for 2 by 4 murder

RICARDO WALCOTT of Otaheite, South Oropouche, went on trial yesterday before a judge and jury in the San Fernando High Court for the 2007 murder of 25-year-old Joel Hercules. The murder took place close to the Otaheite Fishing Bay on the night of November 2. The State is alleging that Hercules was struck by Walcott with a two-by-four piece of wood. In presenting an opening statement to the jury of 12 members and Justice Hayden St Clair Douglas, senior state attorney Trevor Jones said the witness statement of Errol Paul will be read to them because he died on December 25, 2016. Attorney Rehka Ramjit and Jared Ali are defending Walcott. The trial continues today.