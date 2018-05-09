"Shepherd" among two men killed in Cocorite

A SHEPHERD at a spiritual baptist church was found dead along with a 36-year-old man at a house on Freedom Street in Coco rite. The two men have been identified as Damien Maingot, 38, and Dwayne Marchano, 36.

Maingot's relatives told Newsday he was so devoted to his job as shepherd in the church he would even walk from his home in Cocorite, to the St Peters Spiritual Baptist Church, located in St Ann's.

"It doesn't matter what he has to do, every Sunday he would make it to the church, clean it and prepare the altar for mass. Last weekend he was even helping them replace the roof of the church."

Police reports said officers were on patrol in the Cocorite area at about 1 am on Wednesday, when they heard gunshots. Upon checking on Freedom Street, they found the two men dead in a room at a two-storey house.

The area was processed and the bodies of Maingot and the second man, identified as Dwayne Marchano, were removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James under the orders of a DMO.