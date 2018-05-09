Ramlal to forward complaint to TTCB Executive

GENERAL Secretary of the TT Cricket Board Arjoon Ramlal said a disciplinary matter concerning National League representatives Dinanath Ramnarine and Manohar Ramsaran will be dealt with in a “speedy” fashion.

On May 2, after the TTCB’s second quarterly meeting at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, a confrontation between Ramsaran and Ramnarine took place in the car park.

Ramnarine said Ramsaran was extremely aggressive towards him, but Ramsaran attempted to downplay the incident, referring to it as “friendly banter”. Ramnarine has written to Ramlal complaining about the incident.

Ramlal confirmed to Newsday that he got the letter from Ramnarine and said the matter would be sorted out.

“I received something from him (Ramnarine) and I will forward it to the executive for their attention, and if it goes to the discipline (committee) it will take its course.”

Ramlal is hoping for a fast resolution, saying, “Once it goes to the disciplinary committee we have no control over it from there.

They will do their investigation. In this particular case, it is something that happened outside the attention of everybody, because it took place in the car park, so it is a matter of looking at it from that point of view.

But it is receiving attention and it would be dealt with as speedily as possible.”