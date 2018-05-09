Police Corporal in shoot-out to seek counselling

Crime Scene Investigators recovered 28 shells from the scene. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Police corporal Darnel Melville, who was involved in the shoot-out with his colleague Sergeant Darrell Honore, yesterday sobbed and mourned the death of his friend insisting that he never wanted things to end badly.

“Regardless what people are saying, he was my friend. I never wanted him dead, I am sorry it ended this way, but when I am ready to tell the truth, I will do so”.

Melville said he had declined counselling from the Police Social and Welfare Association, but is now contemplating seeking that counselling when he is able to do so.

Yesterday as he mourned, Melville said he never expected what transpired last week Wednesday to take place and he regrets his decision to engage his colleague after he was confronted and shot.