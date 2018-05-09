O’Brien remains as ARC president….for now

JOHN O’BRIEN will remain as the president of the Arima Race Club (ARC) for the time being, as a meeting to discuss the current state of the ARC did not come off on Tuesday evening due to the lack of a quorum.

And it is unclear when the ARC executive will meet to confirm who will officially take over from Peter Acham as its president.

Acham resigned a fortnight ago and his deputy, Steve Samaroo, was named as the interim president.

However, the ARC revealed last week that O’Brien, the champion trainer for 2017, was appointed as the new head of the ARC.

But Samaroo has contented that the emergency management committee meeting last week was illegal, and he (Samaroo) was still the legitimate president of the ARC.

Yesterday’s gallops –

400 METRES: A FLEETING MOMENT 29.4 – Handy; LEADING LADY 29.4 – Handy; MISS WHIRL 29.4 – Handy; PEACEONEARTH 24.3 – Good; PRINCESS SOPHIA 29.4 – Handy; PRINCESS SURI 27.2 – Handy; STAR OF WONDER 29.4 – Handy; STRATEGIC PATIENCE 29.4 – Handy.

600 METRES: BLUE ORACLE 36.2 – Handy; FOLLOW SUIT 37.1 – Good; HIGHLAND LASS 37.1 – Good; HOLY MAN 39.0 – Good; MORNING BREEZE 43.1 – Handy; SHINING LIGHT 37.1 – Good; THE GATSBY 36.2 – Good; WELL CONNECTED 41.1 – Good.

800 METRES: BRAVE VENTURE 56.3 – Handy; HOWSWEETITIS 59.4 – Handy; SAN ANTONIO 59.4 – Handy; TRINI AVIATOR 59.0 – Handy; XANDER 56.3 – Handy.

1000 METRES: AWESOME ANGEL 1:13.4 – Handy; MISSIONPOSSIBLE 1:07.4 – Handy.