Leacock moves on to ITF ‘quarters’

YOLANDE LEACOCK is the lone Trinidad and Tobago player to advance to the quarter-final round, in the singles category of the ITF Trinidad Women’s 15000 tournament.

At the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua yesterday, the unseeded Leacock needed three sets to eliminate South Africa’s Warona Mdlulwa 7-6 (1), 2-6, 6-1, in a second round encounter.

On Tuesday evening, in the first round, Leacock shocked third-seeded Alexandra Riley of the United States 6-2, 6-2.

Ironically, Leacock and Riley were involved in the doubles category, as they defeated the TT pair of Carlista Mohammed and Anneliese Rose 6-2, 6-2 in a quarter-final duel last evening.

The Mohammed-Rose tandem defeated the American pair of Anna Baranovski and Shelby Prince 7-6 (5), 4-6, 10-4 in the first round on Tuesday evening.

Rose was unable to complete her second round singles fixture against fourth-seeded Akilah James. The American was leading 6-0, 4-1 when Rose retired yesterday.

Today’s Fixtures:

Singles quarter-finals (starting at 11am) – Emily Appleton (Great Britain) vs Maria Portillo Ramirez (Mexico); Andrea Villarreal (Mexico) vs Kirsten-Andrea Weedon (Guatemala); Yolande Leacock (TT) vs Gail Brodsky (US); Akilah James (US) bt Csilla Fodor (Vietnam).

Doubles semi-finals (starting at 4 pm) – Emily Appleton/Maria Portillo Ramirez vs Andrea Villarreal/Kirsten-Andrea Weedon; Kariann Pierre-Louis (US)/Kerrie Cartwright (Bahamas) vs Yolande Leacock/Alexandra Riley (US).