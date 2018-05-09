Join TTFF Youth Jury

The Youth Jury in discussion to select the winning film.

BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT) is again teaming up with the TT Film Festival (TTFF) to give five young people an opportunity of a lifetime, through the BPTT Youth Jury at TTFF/18.

Application is open to young people 16 to 21 who are interested in, and wish to develop, a critical appreciation of independent film. Applicants must be TT citizens, residents, or have been based in TT for at least a year before application, said a media release.

Prospective jury members must apply by writing an essay of no more than 250 words, saying what their favourite movie is and why. Applicants must also provide their names, dates of birth, gender, citizenship, residence and school or occupation.

Applications should be sent to: submit@ttfilmfestival.com (subject line: Youth Jury Application). Successful applicants under 18 will be required to have written consent from a parent or guardian in order to participate in this programme, the release said.

The deadline for submission is 12 pm on July 13. Successful jury members will be notified by August 24.

The five selected jury members will meet during the TTFF/18, under the guidance of experienced film critic and Newsday columnist BC Pires, to view a selection of feature-length fiction films dealing with themes and issues affecting young people.

After viewing all the films in competition, the BPTT Youth Jury will choose the winning film. The director film will receive a trophy to be presented at the TTFF/18 awards ceremony on September 25. The TTFF celebrates films from and about the Caribbean and its diaspora, as well as from world cinema, through an annual festival and year-round screenings.

In addition, the TTFF seeks to facilitate the growth of Caribbean cinema by offering a wide-ranging industry programme and networking opportunities.

For more info: www.ttfilmfestival.com.