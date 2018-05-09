Football fraternity mourns death of young footballer

Noah Simmons

HAYDEN RYAN, coach of 2017 Intercol champions Shiva Boys Hindu College, has expressed his sympathy and offered condolences to the family of student Noah Simmons, who was gunned down on his 16th birthday, at his Train Line, Marabella home on Tuesday morning.

Simmons was a member of Shiva Boys’ Under-16 team during the 2017 season.

Ryan said, “It’s a sad thing when a youth could lose his life at the age of 16.

“It’s a sad time, not only because of his footballing talent, but we lose a life, one too much.”

Ryan said Simmons would have progressed to their Premiership Division squad this year.

“This season (2018) is the season he would have been training with us.

“Unfortunately, he is with us no more.

“Condolences to all the connecting personnel, everybody who is connected to him.”

Also offering condolences to Simmons’ family was William Wallace, president of the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL).

In a media release, Wallace said, “It is with deep shock and great sorrow that we express our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, fellow teammates and his school community.

“We will continue to do our best in the fight against violence in every area of our society and, of course, continue to play our part through sport to support and contribute to the development and well-being of our young citizens of TT,” Wallace ended.

Pro League CEO Julia Baptiste on Tuesday condemned the murder of Simmons, saying, “It is truly worrisome and unacceptable when a minor can be taken away so violently.”

“We must do better as a society,” continued the distraught Baptiste. “Noah was a young budding footballer with a lot of potential.”

Club Sando Under-14 head coach Wayne Caesar also expressed his deepest condolences.

“I am not sure of the circumstances but it is never a good feeling to hear of someone dying in that manner,” said the ex-Simmons coach.

“He (Simmons) was earmarked to be a national player. I had hoped he would develop into one of the top players of Trinidad and Tobago.

When I had him at Under-13 level he was the main goalscorer and can play well in any position — on the wing, in defence, in the middle, forward and even played in goal for us.”