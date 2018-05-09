Don’t try to school us! Bassarath, ‘Dinas’ condemn SSCL president

Surujdath Mahabir, left, president of the Secondary Schools Cricket League, presents an award to Hillview College coach Richard Kelly at the SSCL Awards last year.

PRESIDENT of the TT Cricket Board Azim Bassarath and National League Representatives, including Dinanath Ramnarine, Daren Ganga, Anil Kamal and Clint Pamphille, have condemned president of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Surujdath Mahabir for his criticism of local cricket officials, saying he needs to put his own house in order.

Mahabir, in an interview with Newsday on Tuesday, said TT cricket is “in a mess” with politics killing the sport. He called on Bassarath and Ramnarine to step aside for new leaders to emerge.

Mahabir also said TTCB meetings have left members frustrated with it descending into bacchanal between the current TTCB Executive and the opposing National League representatives trying to unseat them.

Bassarath, speaking to Newsday yesterday, said Mahabir’s statement that board meetings are not fruitful are inaccurate.

“I am very disappointed with what I have heard (from Mahabir) and I want to make it absolutely clear that what he said has absolutely no truth in it. He gave the impression at cricket board meetings that I and Mr Ramnarine go at each other, which is totally untrue,” Bassarath said.

Bassarath said Mahabir is an affiliate member of the TTCB and can also be blamed for the “mess” he claims local cricket is in.

“He also said that the cricket board is in a mess. Mr Mahabir is a member of the TTCB. If I am a member of an organisation that is in a mess, I would want no part of that organisation and resign. Mr Mahabir also is playing an important part in the running of cricket. He was appointed the manager of the Under-17 team and he is also an Under-19 national selector. He finds that the cricket is in a mess, (but) he is also contributing to the mess that the cricket is in being part of the cricket board. What he should look at is what is happening at the Secondary Schools Cricket League,” Bassarath said.

In a media release by National League representatives yesterday, they advised Mahabir not to express his frustration in public as a board member.

The release said, “Instead of publicly ventilating his frustration, we would encourage Mr Mahabir to recognise his responsibility as a board member of the TTCB to air his concerns and to join the National League Reps in advocating the case for good governance, accountability, transparency and proper process in the conduct of meetings consistent with the TTCB constitution. Mr Mahabir’s general silence and lack of input on these important issues would be evident from even a cursory reading of the minutes of board meetings.”

The National League Representatives said the SSCL should not condemn the running of the TTCB, as the Mahabir-led league has allegedly not been following Article 12 of the constitution of the local cricket board which requires each affiliate to provide its constitution, audited financial statements, minutes of their AGMs etc.

“Our members, who have been on the TTCB board for five years and more, have never seen any of the required documents from the affiliates including the Secondary School League,” they said.

Bassarath and the National League Representatives were both adamant that there are allegations of conflicts of interest that must be addressed concerning the administration of the SSCL. Calls to Mahabir’s cellphone yesterday were not answered.