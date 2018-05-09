Charlotte St vendors: ‘We cannot be too happy yet’

charlotte street vendors sellingproducts. Regulated vending begins thursday May 10 photo by rattan jadoo....... 9-5-18

CHARLOTTE Street buzzed with activity yesterday morning as vendors and consumers anticipated a new approach starting tomorrow.

Vendors said they are looking forward to officially selling on the street, but cannot be too happy just yet because they are not sure how new regulations may affect business.

A vendor who asked not to be identified by name said there are now clear guidelines which will govern how they operate on Charlotte Street. These include packing up their stalls every night. "This will be difficult because our products can be damaged easily with the packing up and unpacking every day", said the vendor.

Another vendor, who also asked not to be identified, said she is a single parent since the death of her husband. She said she is happy to be able to sell without its being a problem because this is the only way she is able to provide for her children.

Among the changes vendors mentioned are additional supervisory presence to ensure guidelines are maintained, and designated numbered spaces, within which only authorised vendors will be able to sell.

Additionally, vendors are no longer permitted to sell from vans and trucks, but must unpack their products from vehicles each day – a regulation put in place to ensure ease the flow of traffic along the street.