Champagne send-off for Sheron’s brother in law

COGNAC SEND-OFF: This screen grab, taken from video images posted to social media, shows a mourner pouring Hennessy cognac on the body of Phillip Basant, brother in law of murdered auto dealer Sheron Sukhdeo. Basant, who himself was gunned down, was cremated on Tuesday.

IN SCENE similar to his own funeral, murdered auto parts dealer Sheron Sukhdeo's brother in law Phillip Basant also got a champagne send-off at his own funeral on Tuesday.

Videos posted to social media yesterday showed mourners pouring bottles of expensive Moët Chandon champagne and Hennessy cognac on Basant's body inside his coffin, hours before he was cremated at the Waterloo cremation site. The videos sparked outrage among social media users one of whom exclaimed, "what kind of foolishness is this?'

Similar condemnation was expressed when videos of Sukhdeo's cremation showed his associates pouring champagne, whiskey and cognac onto his funeral pyre. Basant was shot dead last Friday. He was the brother of Sukhdeo's wife Rachael. A month ago, Sukhdeo himself was also gunned down. Both murders have not been solved.