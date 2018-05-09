Alves debuts at FISE 2018 Over 2000 compete in France event

Trinidad and Tobago’s Keegan Alves shows off his skills on the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain last year.

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s BMX freestyle rider Keegan Alves will showcase his bag of tricks at FISE (Festival International Sports Extreme) 2018 which pedalled off in Montpellier, France, yesterday.

FISE 2018, which runs until Sunday, brings together 2000 participants in a number of extreme sports such as BMX park, BMX flatland, parkour and skateboarding to name a few.

Alves, 25, arguably this country’s top BMX flatland rider, has enjoyed success at the international level with a silver medal at the 2012 FISE BMX Global-Flat Freestyle Tournament in Costa Rica and gold in the BMX Amateur Flatland category at the 2016 NASS World BMX Championships in Bristol, United Kingdom.

Alves, who has been riding professionally for four years, said Europe provides the perfect stage for him to display his skills. FISE is expected to attract a viewing audience of close to 550,000 spectators.

For the past couple weeks, Alves has been in England training and feels he has a good chance of impressing the FISE crowd and judges in his debut appearance at the global extreme sports event. With a partnership formed between FISE and the International Cycling Union (UCI) which has seen BMX park becoming an Olympic sport, Alves said the spotlight on FISE is now bigger than ever.

“Now this contest being a world cup series and a lead up to the Olympics has made it the biggest contest around the globe. So with that, you get the best athletes from all over the world coming to compete.

“My chances in this contest are just like everyone else, and all depends on how you ride that day. One simple mistake and it can cost you a lot. So I’m just gonna go out there and do my best like I always do and hope for the best,” Alves said. For the past two weeks, the Trinidadian has been in intense training in England and profusely thanked his girlfriend, family and friends in England for their hospitality shown.

“Recently I have been trying to expand my competitive level all throughout Europe which brought me to needing a starting point, and England was just the right place. I have been training in many different parts of England at known (BMX) spots where we normally ride and it has been great to say the least.”

Alves said being a pro rider has its challenges – especially financially – but said it is fulfilling knowing the impact he has made locally.

“Over the years, I have had support from different companies and people that I’ll always be grateful for, but for the past two years it has been difficult getting support from the government and private companies.

“So all the major funding has been coming from my amazing girlfriend and her parents and from my family also. I hope that in the near future I can land a good sponsor that would help take up some of this strain so I can do more.

“I think with all the events that were held in the past with Trevlon (Hall) prove that the people of Trinidad and Tobago love BMX. Every event we had great turnouts and the people wanting more.

I love my country and I wish the government and more companies would get on board with making more events happen as it is a very positive sport.

I will always continue to ride as hard as I can and compete internationally, not just because of me and accomplishing my goals, but I feel like it has had a positive impact on others and proved to them that anyone can do it also. So if you are out there and having a hard time, just keep pushing as you never know where your breakthrough point is.”