Alleged rapist not taken to court

Josiah Nicholas

AN apparent mix-up led to Josiah Kyle Nicholas not being taken to the Arima Magistrates Court yesterday.

Nicholas, 22, who is facing 18 charges, including kidnapping, buggery and sexual assault of multiple victims, aged from 12 to 37, was expected to appear in the Arima court yesterday, but was not taken there. He will now appear tomorrow.

He was not granted bail when he appeared before Port of Spain magistrate Adia Mohammed on Monday and Tuesday.

He is accused of kidnapping and raping a 12-year-old boy on April 28, in Port of Spain; robbing and sexually assaulting a 37-year-old woman at her home in Arima; and kidnapping a 27-year-old man in D’Abadie. Those offences allegedly took place on the same day.

He is also alleged to have kidnapped, raped and robbed an 18-year-old man on April 8.

Nicholas is represented by attorneys Shiva Boodoo and Roshni Balkaran.