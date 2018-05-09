Ali calls for High Court-appointed IRC

FORMER national cricketer and TT Cricket Board nominated member Zaheer Ali is again advocating for elections for the national executive of the cricketing body. He has also offered, as an alternative, having the High Court appoint a new independent review committee to adjudicate on the impasse in the cricketing body.

In a statement yesterday, Ali said, “No member or group has any right to office or to retain office.”

He wants the undertaking given in the High Court proceedings involving the TTCB and National League members Dinanath Ramnarine and Daren Ganga, which saw the postponement of elections for the past 18 months, to be withdrawn to allow a national executive to be elected to promote legal stability and good administration.”

He has also again suggested as an alternative having President Paula-Mae Weekes appoint an independent committee to review the TTCB’s constitution and governing practices.

Ali says there is an urgent need to review the TTCB legal framework to ensure it is in keeping with good sporting governance principles, but at the same time preserving the spirit and intent of the TTCB, which comprises other important affiliates, classification of membership and organisations.

He says the impasse in the cricketing body cannot be cured by implementation of the TTCB-sanctioned Independent Review Committee (IRC) report because of “unfortunate competing, political and other interests.”

“Advocating for good governance must not be convenient or inclined to securing or retaining office but should be geared towards promoting the development of the sport.”

In September 2017, the three-member IRC was appointed to review the governance structure of the TTCB and make recommendations. In February 2018, it submitted those recommendations. However, since then, the details of the report have not been discussed by the board and representatives of the National League Committee. Members of the committee recently raised concerns as to why the recommendations were not implemented immediately.

TTCB president Azim Bassarath, in response, said the entire board must meet and discuss the report first. There are also several objections to the ratification of the IRC report.

Ali said the TTCB must adopt a fair and just approach in treating with the issue, proposing that, with the legal issue surrounding the implementation of the IRC’s report, the TTCB invoke the High Court’s powers to review the contentious issues.

“The legal approach would be best suited due to the nature and sensitivity of the matter and the court would be able to maintain a supervisory jurisdiction of the entire review process for transparency and accountability.”