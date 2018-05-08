Why we dislike people like Job

THE EDITOR: We are all mourning the loss of Morgan Job but couldn’t care less about the man when he was alive. He was constantly maligned and criticised him for his blunt language and his habit of calling a spade a spade.

The real reason Trinis dislike people like Job is because we don’t want to be regulated. Period.

We don’t like when people call us out and point out our shortcomings.

We say we want law and order but complain when the police stop us from driving on the shoulder of the road or penalise us for breaking a red light.

We say make our roads safe but complain when we get charged for drunk driving or driving in excess of the speed limit.

We say keep our beaches and rivers clean but we toss all of our unwanted crap from our vehicles anywhere we please.

We say we want peace and quiet in our homes but drive all over the country at all hours day and night with oversized speakers in our cars blasting out everyone else’s eardrums.

We say we want to clean up corruption but we are willing to pay a contact in the Licensing Office and elsewhere to get things done fast and hassle-free. The list goes on and on.

STEVEN VALDEZ

, Westmoorings