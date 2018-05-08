Surviving Cpl in Grand Bazaar shootout may not be charged

Crime Scene Investigators recovered 28 shells from the scene. PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

Police Corporal Darnell Melville, may not be charged for murder or misconduct after a gunfight with fellow officer Sgt Darryl Honore ended in the latter's death last Wednesday, according to ASP Richard Smith of the Central Division this morning.

Newsday spoke with Smith who said that while he was not sure of the approach investigators may take to the matter, he could not envision, Melville being charged for murder, based on the footage of the incident.

He said Melville acted lawfully and did not instigate a confrontation. However he did reveal that a coroner's inquest may be requested and from this, a decision by a Magistrate will be made.

Smith said no official date has been made for Honore's funeral.