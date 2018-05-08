Signal Hill Secondary principal to be investigated for possible disciplinary offences

THE principal of the Signal Hill Secondary School will be investigated over allegations of negligence in the beating of Form 5 student Jaden Pereira in January.

The 17-year-old Tobago schoolboy’s skull was fractured when he was beaten by other students at school. He was hit on the head with a concrete block.

His father, Shawn Pereira, instructed attorney Martin George to write to the Teaching Service Commission (TSC), requesting an investigation and for disciplinary proceedings to be initiated against the principal.

The TSC has told George that, in keeping with Public Service Regulations, it has asked the Division of Education of the Tobago House of Assembly to appoint an investigating officer.

The 17-year-old was expected to write the May/June CSEC examinations, but according to the attorney, he is unable to, as he has been put on bed rest for an indefinite period to recover fully,

George said Pereira complained often of being bullied by a group of boys since form three. He said on one occasion he was struck in the back of the head with a piece of iron and these incidents were brought to the principal's attention on numerous occasions.

George told the TSC no proactive steps were taken to deal with the issue and he is alleging the principal breached her statutory duty of care under the Education Act by failing to address the bullying situation when it was brought to her attention, failed to investigate and suspend the perpetrators and failed to take steps to avoid personal injury to Pereira from the attacks of which she was aware.

George has also alleged negligence on the part of the principal.

“The very fact that the principal of the school refused to adequately address the bullying situation in the school which was brought to her attention on numerous occasions amounts to negligence,” the letter to the TSC said.

“The principal had a duty to take reasonable care to ensure that students were protected from abuse by other students. Jaden, on a number of occasions, suffered physical abuse at the hands of bullies and nothing was done to ensure his protection. The fact that no reasonable steps were taken to curb the bullying situation or punish the offenders was a breach of the duty of care by the principal of the Signal Hill Secondary School and amounts to common law negligence. As a result of this negligence, Jaden suffered severe injuries. “

Also representing the Pereiras is attorney Leandra Lutchman.

