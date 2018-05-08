Ruling in Law Association appeal on Archie pushed back

Justice Justice Ivor Archie. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

THE Court of Appeal’s ruling in the Law Association’s appeal of a judge’s decision to shut down its investigation into allegations of misconduct against Chief Justice Ivor Archie has been pushed back to May 22.

The ruling of acting Chief Justice Allan Mendonca and Justices of Appeal Peter Jamadar and Nolan Bereaux was expected to be delivered today, however, attorneys for the LATT and Archie were informed, by notice from the court, that the judgment will now be delivered on May 22.

The CJ, who is on a six-week vacation, was not in court for the hearing of the appeal on April 10, and was not expected for the delivery of the ruling, however, it is likely he will be as he resumes duties on May 10.

He returned to the country last Wednesday, after the death of his mother, Moulda Beache-Archie, two weekends ago.

Archie, in March, filed a judicial review application to prevent the association from seeking external advice on whether there was sufficient grounds to approach the prime minister to invoke the impeachment provisions of section 137 of the Constitution.

The LATT conducted its own investigations into allegations contained in media reports that accused him of attempting to persuade judges to change their State-provided security in favour of a private company where his friend, Dillian Johnson, worked.

Archie was also accused of attempting to fast track Housing Development Corporation (HDC) applications for various people. Archie has only responded to the allegations once and denied discussing judges’ security, but admitted to suggesting people for HDC housing.

Justice Nadia Kangaloo, who presided over the CJ’s lawsuit, held that the actions of the association were illegal.