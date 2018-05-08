Rowley, delegation to visit China and Australia

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley at the Diplomatic Centre during the post cabinet press briefing.

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley will pay an official visit to China on May 14. A release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) announced that Rowley had accepted an invitation from Li Keqiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, for the visit.

The TT delegation will also include Rowley's wife Sharon, Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses, Minister in the OPM Stuart Young, Chief of Defence Staff Commodore Hayden Pritchard, and the chairmen of Caribbean Airlines and Lake Asphalt Ltd.

They delegation departs on Saturday to arrive in Beijing on Monday. The visit ends on May 19 when Rowley and the delegation will travel to Australia on the invitation of that country's government. The OPM release did not state how long Rowley and the delegation will be in Australia and when they are expected to return home. Finance Minister Colm Imbert will act as prime minister in Rowley's absence.