Rowley committed to urban development

PM Dr Keith Rowley

The Picadilly community in East Port of Spain will undergo a radical face lift in the coming years, according to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at a distribution ceremony of over 50 homes to families at the Spring View Development Project in Valsayn this morning.

Rowley said government remains committed not only to providing new housing for it's citizens but also developing urban communities and said the Picadilly Greens was in dire need of revitalisation and revealed that officials from the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) had already visited residents in the East Port of Spain community to discuss the proposed changes.

He remarked that reports from the HDC's officials indicated that some residents were cooperative with the proposed changes and expressed optimism that the project could yield long term results for East Port of Spain's social landscape.