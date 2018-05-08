Rowley blames UNC for stalled Valsayn housing project

HDC Housing Distribution Ceremony, Real Spring Housing Development, Valsayn South, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says the Government has information which implicates a former public official in corrupt transactions on the Real Spring Housing Development Estate, Valsayn.

He made the remark as he gave 50 new homeowners a brief history of the project's development and challenges over the years at a distribution ceremony this morning.

He lamented challenges in mismanagement during his tenure as Housing Minister in 2007 and stalled completion during the People's Partnership administration.

During his address, Rowley accused the previous administration of stalling development at the property while pocketing millions in the process.