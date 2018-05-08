Relatives: They were innocent 2 killed, 6 wounded in Diego Martin shooting

John Charles killed in Diego Martin.

BLOOD flowed in the streets of Diego Martin on Monday evening, as gunmen ambushed unsuspecting villagers on Hillaire Street, leaving 36-year-old father of two John Charles and 19-year-old Jabari Goodridge dead and six others in hospital nursing gunshot injuries.

Relatives of the dead men yesterday lamented their deaths while they were at the Forensic Science Centre (FSC) in St James awaiting autopsy reports. They claimed both men were innocent and not involved in any criminal activity.

In fact, police sources said none of the people shot on Monday were known to police.

"All the people shot are innocent," said a relative of Goodridge who, like police, are still trying to ascertain the motive behind the shooting.

Goodridge and James were among a group of people liming on the roadside when gunmen approached and opened fire. Newsday understands as people ran for cover the gunmen followed and the shooting extended to nearby streets.