Probe continues into deaths of Neptune, King

Investigation into the death of two women at the Scarborough General Hospital in January this year are ongoing and should be completed by mid-June, Health Secretary Agatha Carrington said on Monday.

In January 5, 52-year-old Petronella ‘Petty’ Neptune, a Human Resources officer at the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy - Department of Advanced Training and Advisory Services (DATAS), died at the hospital from asthma related complication. On January 10, 47-year-old, Tricia King, who worked at the Monitoring and Evaluation unit at the Division of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour, died after she was admitted to the hospital on January 9, complaining of a pain in her foot. The pain turned out to have been caused by a blood clot in her foot, which eventually travelled to her heart.

On Monday, the release from the Secretary’s office stated that “The investigation is in progress. It is expected that it would be completed by mid-June 2018.”

On January 12, Carrington had said in a press statement that she was saddened by the passing of both Neptune and King, and that she had instructed officials of the Tobago regional health Authority (TRHA) to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances of how both women came to die within a short period after receiving medical care at the hospital.