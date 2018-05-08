Police supt: Sooker a good cop

Ag Snr Supt of the Northeastern Division Surendra Sagramsingh stock photo

Despite being suspended, Ag ASP Michael Sooker served the police well and was an asset to the North Eastern Division, according to Snr Supt Surendra Sagramsingh this afternoon.

Speaking with Newsday, Sagramsingh said he did not know how far investigations had proceeded, but said Sooker had a reputation as a hard-working officer and good supervisor to his subordinates at the Morvant Police Station before the incident.

Sooker was suspended after photos were circulated on social media last week of a scantily-clad woman in the station apparently wearing part of Sooker's uniform.

He added that because of this, morale among officers at the station may be low.