Police still searching for carlsen field bandits

POLICE are still following leads as they investigate a robbery which occurred on Sunday at a bar in Carlsen Field Chaguanas on Sunday, where a 38-year-old woman was wounded.

Police sources told Newsday yesterday investigators are close to concluding their probe into the robbery and assured that an arrest in the matter is imminent. Newsday was also told that the woman remains in hosptial in a stable and comfortable condition.

The woman, identified as Sherry Goolcharan, was shot in her leg after she confronted the bandits.