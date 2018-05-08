Playwrights showcase tonight

THE Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT), with the Trinidad Theatre Workshop (TTW) and TT Performing Arts Network, is inviting actors, playwrights, directors, producers and the general public to a reading of plays to provide the playwrights with feedback, to further develop their scripts. The event will be held on Wednesday at 7 pm at the TTW, 6 Newbold Street, St Clair. Admission is free but space is limited. The event features students of the Department of Creative and Festival Arts, University of the West Indies, St Augustine, in a course guided by playwright Tony Hall.