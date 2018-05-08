Penal woman, 3 daughters missing

On Saturday morning, Veronica Young of Penal left home with her three daughters to go to San Fernando.

No one knows where they have been since then, and worried relatives are calling on the public to help find them.

"We don’t know if something happened to them. We would like to know if they are okay, if they are safe. We are praying for their safe return. We are very worried," Young’s sister-in-law Annette Ali told Newsday.

Young, 32, lives at Mohess Road in Penal with her common-law husband Marcus Sookhoo, 44, and their four children. The children are Antonio Young, 12, Vanessa Young, ten, Marisha Young, seven, and Calissa Young, two. The three older siblings are students of Penal Government School.

Young and Sookhoo have been in a common-law relationship for 16 years.

Ali said that about 9 am Young left home with her daughters and told relatives they were going to San Fernando.

Sookhoo, an electrician, was at Los Iros in Erin with their son.

When the mother and daughters failed to return home, relatives began searching for them.

"We know they reached San Fernando because someone spotted them there," Ali said. "She does not have a phone, so we cannot reach her. We even checked with her family.

"Veronica, if you are seeing this, please call and let us know that you and the kids are safe."