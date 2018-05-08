PS: Parents job is to provide a good foundation

On the last day of the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services public consultations on the drafting of a National Parenting Policy (NPP), Permanent Secretary Jacinta Bailey-Sobers said it is vital for parents to give children a good and solid foundation.

The public consultation was held today at City Hall, Knox Street Port of Spain.

Bailey-Sobers said it is also the parent’s job to teach children how to interface with the world that would eventually prepare them for complete independence.

“In a rapidly changing world, parenting seems subject to fads and changing styles and in some ways has become a competitive sport. It behooves us, however, to ensure that we do not as a nation bow to these fads and instead, take whatever action is necessary to protect and support the role of the family."