Not a word from the RC Church

THE EDITOR: I am not surprised that there has not been a word from the Catholic Church leadership about the portrayals on Monday at the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s gala opening of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

The highlight of this “fashion show” was Rihanna dressed “in a pope-inspired mini-dress and jacket with a matching hat by Maison Margiela.”

There is a saying in TT that “monkey knows which tree to climb.” The institute would never use the Jewish, Muslim or Hindu religions in such a despicable manner.

Why is Archbishop Jason Gordon so silent on this matter?

LINUS F DIDIER

, Mt Hope