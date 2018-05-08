North Gate, Trinity East selected for US science camp

Michael Ashman of Bishop Anstey Trinity College East, left and Sebastian Rudden of North Gate College have been selected to participate in the National Youth Science Camp Bartow, West Virginia.

Sebastian Rudden of North Gate College and Josh-Michael Ashman of Bishop Anstey Trinity College East have been selected to participate in the National Youth Science Camp.

The announcement was made by the US Embassy and Niherst. The camp will be held in Charleston, West Virginia from June 21-27.

Rudden is a form six student, currently pursuing applied mathematics, pure mathematics, physics and chemistry.

He is interested in biochemical engineering and biotechnology. He spearheaded the establishment of his school’s first student council and was elected as president.

He is also a school prefect and is heavily involved in various sporting activities such as martial arts and water polo.

Ashman is also in form six, studying biology, chemistry and physics. He hopes to become an oncologist or cardiologist. He is the club service director of the Rotarac Club Piarco, a school prefect and a member of Young Visionaries. This year’s programme was open to students in the St George East and South Eastern educational district. In 2019, the programme will be open to science students in the Victoria and Port of Spain districts, as it rotates through the districts annually. Established in 1963 as a part of West Virginia’s Centennial Celebration, the National Youth Science Camp is an annual summer forum in which two delegates representing each state and selected countries exchange ideas with leading scientists and other professionals from the academic and corporate worlds.

Lectures and hands-on research projects are presented by scientists from across the United States, who work on some of the most provocative topics in science, including fractal geometry and the human genome project among others.

Delegates at the NYSC are challenged to explore new areas in the biological and physical sciences, art, and music with resident staff members. Delegates also present seminars covering their own areas of research and interest.

The National Youth Science Camp’s diverse academic programme is complemented by an outdoor recreation programme, which leverages the camp’s location in the Monongahela National Forest.

The outdoor programme offers a variety of events, including backpacking and rock climbing.