Money for Tobago

Finance Mnister Colm Imbert

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert today announced an increase of $20 million for the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) to boost agricultural production on the island ahead of the "imminent arrival" of a Sandals resort there.

Imbert also said $100 million is being provided to the THA to cover some of the money spent in backpay to workers at the Tobago Regional Health Authority.

He said the depletion of funds from state entities like the National Gas Company, under the former People's Partnership government, resulted in the People's National Movement being forced to underfund entities like the THA.

He made these comments before the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives approved these sums for the assembly.