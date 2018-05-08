Men injured in car accident lead police to over $2m in drugs

TWO men who were allegedly transporting over $2 million in drugs and three illegal guns were caught red-handed when they called the police for help during the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The men, a 32-year-old from Valsayn and a 35-year-old from San Juan, were driving on the M2 Ring Road in La Romaine in a Nissan XTrail around 4.10am when they ran off the road.

They contacted Southern division police and PCs Ramoutar, Boodhai and Duntin responded.

When the officers got to the scene, they found the driver standing outside the vehicle while the front seat passenger was slumped in the seat unconscious.

The driver allegedly told police someone had run him off the road. While speaking to him, they noticed several packages in the vehicle.

They searched the SUV and found 186 packages of marijuana, one package of cocaine and three Glock pistols. The marijuana alone is estimated to have a street value of more than $2 million.

A senior officer told Newsday the drugs cannot be weighed and logged into evidence yet, as the process requires the presence of the accused, both of whom are warded at the San Fernando General Hospital under police guard.

The passenger is in critical condition and the driver suffered broken bones. Police have not been able to interview either man yet.

It is estimated that the marijuana packets weigh in excess of one pound each. The drug bust is being described as the biggest in South Trinidad for the year.

San Fernando CID are continuing investigations.