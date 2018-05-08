Massy looks at reducing plastic in stores

MASSY Stores is looking at reducing the amount of plastic it uses in its stores, and obtain from suppliers.

In a press statement on its plastic bag initiative, Massy Stores said proceeds from the 50-cent charge for each shopping bag will go towards funding environmental charities.

The plastic shopping bag fee takes effect from July 4.

In its statement, Massy Stores said its latest “Get to Green” initiative was just one of many measures the grocery chain intends to implement “for the purpose of creating a more sustainable country and region.”

“We aspire to International best practice and standards at all times. The implementation of a fee for plastic bags in groceries has produced fantastic results globally.”

The plastic shopping bag fee has already been put into effect at Massy Stores in Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent and Guyana, the statement said.

There is also a similar fee system for bags in the UK, leading to a decrease in plastic bag usage by 93 percent.

“In our case, customers forgetting to bring their reusable bags will be charged 50c for a stronger plastic bag which in itself can be reused. We are also assessing other areas where we can do more to reduce the amount of plastic we use in our stores and obtain from our suppliers.”

Massy Stores urged customers to do their part by either walking with their own reusable bags or purchasing the stronger plastic bags for 50 cents.

“With this in place, we hope that people consider moving away from plastic bags and any further excessive generation of waste.”

Massy Stores said it has already given away 10,000 of its new reusable bags and will soon announce its free bag and Massy Points promotions.