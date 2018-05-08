Kamla: EW Corridor to be a growth pole

Kamla Persad Bissessar

UNDER a future United National Congress (UNC) government, the East-West Corridor will become a growth-pole full of various light-manufacturing industries such as medical supplies and food processing, vowed Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaking at a UNC meeting on Monday at Caura Road, El Dorado.

She related that in 1945 the corridor had been the country's manufacturing and industrial hub from Arima to Port of Spain, attracting migration by job-seekers, but after the crash of 1986 many companies left the corridor leaving workers jobless.

"There is a highly educated and skilled workforce in place, they just need the jobs."

Persad-Bissessar listed the industries to be targeted.

She spelled out how these businesses would be encouraged, especially by targeted tax-breaks to incentivise investors, noting the corporate tax rate in the United States is 22 per cent.