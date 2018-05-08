Joseph Toney on UNC platform

FORMER Congress of the People (COP) chairman Joseph Toney spoke on a platform at a United National Congress (UNC) meeting on Monday at El Dorado saying the COP had lost its relevance and vowing to rejoin the UNC whose leader (Kamla Persad-Bissessar) is the country's best bet for the future. Toney is also a former minister of national security in the past National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR) government. He hailed the achievements of the Persad-Bissessar former administration in healthcare and sport.

Later Persad-Bissessar named Toney as UNC co-ordinator for Toco/Sangre Grande, a swing constituency that partly corresponds to the former Toco/Manzanilla seat once held by Toney for the NAR.