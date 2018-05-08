Fourth man in court for cop’s shooting

A fourth man appeared before an Arima Magistrate yesterday charged with the murder of Richard Babwah, a police officer who was shot dead at a Chinese restaurant in Arouca last December.

Akinola "Shorty" Davis appeared before the magistrate, charged with the murder as well as robbery with aggravation, robbery with violence, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition after advice was given by Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC on Monday.

He was caught by police while working as a security guard.