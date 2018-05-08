Devant: ‘Panday’ party could split UNC election votes

Basdeo Panday and his daughter Mickela.

Former minister Devant Maharaj has expressed concern that a new party formed by former prime minister Basdeo Panday and his daughter Mickela could split votes in the United National Congress (UNC) in the 2020 general elections.

Maharaj in a media release on Tuesday said businessmen from South and Central have been contacting his office to express their "deep and worrisome concerns" regarding Panday's impending political activity.

"On May 20th Gaston Court, Chaguanas Basdeo Panday will be hosting a meeting to gauge the political backing that either he or his daughter Mickela Panday has in the traditional base of the United National Congress. Should the support of that and other subsequent meetings seem to be encouraging for the Pandays and that they have enough support the intention is to launch a political party before the next General Elections in 2020."

He added: "Panday also sees this option as the only viable option for a political future for Mickela as it is felt that the Kamla-led UNC has rejected her. This new political entity is being viewed as the only option left to the Pandays and their political survival."

Maharaj said the businessmen approached were deeply concerned that this new Panday-party would only benefit the Rowley-led People's National Movement by splitting the UNC vote.

Panday in a telephone interview said his daughter Mickela, former Oropouche West MP, and a group of young people had decided to call this symposium and the purpose was to find out what is to be done for young people of this nation. Panday said young people were lost and were searching for hope. He reported that he would be in attendance at the meeting.

"Out of it may result in a political party."

On Maharaj's concerns about this potential party splitting UNC votes, Panday responded that the Kamla Persad-Bissessar-UNC might split votes and prevent other parties from winning. Asked about his planned involvement in this party Panday said if the members required advice from him he would willingly give it. Asked if he would possibly contest a seat Panday responded: "They may not offer me any."