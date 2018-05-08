Celebration time: Harvard marks 75th anniversary

Some of the clinic cricketers pose with Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, club president Andre John, left, and coach Zaffa Khan

MINISTER of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe has hailed the Harvard Club as a great contributor to TT’s social, cultural and sporting landscape.

She was speaking at the club’s media launch and inter-religious service on May 6 at its premises in St Clair, in celebration of its 75th anniversary.

“Harvard Club, you have made your mark! You have managed to instill a pride in young people and imprinted your goodwill, nurturing and care to many young boys and girls, men and women. Your guiding hands have paved the way for icons like Brian Lara, Shaka Hislop, Aurtis Whitley and Stokely Mason of the Soca Warriors. Not only do you provide a space and place to learn, grow and mature, but you cultivate a sporting culture in the spheres of cricket, football, lawn tennis, rugby, and hockey.

“You’ve also made tremendous contributions to the various cultural and social spheres... the Harvard Harps Steel Orchestra, the amateur calypso competition, the production of Carnival sections in popular bands and not forgetting the famous Men Who Can’t Cook event,” she said, asking for the Men Who Can’t Cook event that started at the club to be brought back. Divulging part of a conversation she recently had with former international star cricketer Brian Lara, Cudjoe said it was ironic that, having got her very first invitation as Sports Minister from Harvard to speak at Sunday’s launch, Lara had told her had it not been for the club he wouldn’t be where he is today.

Cudjoe also lauded the club’s civic and social responsibility. Since 1964, it has hosted an annual party for underprivileged children from foster and childcare homes across the country, as well as enrolling participants from the St Dominic’s Children’s Home in Belmont and the St Mary’s Children’s Home, Tacarigua, in both the cricket and football coaching clinics at no cost.