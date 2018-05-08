Branding a Caribbean tradition: Angostura’s rums go global

Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, left, chats with a diplomat at Angostura's rum tasting at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on Monday night.

Despite being the centerpiece of local festivities, the Caribbean rum industry faces several challenges as it seeks to explore a global market, including marketing, unstable production models and fierce competition, according to some of the industry’s leaders at Angostura’s tasting and reception of authentic Caribbean Rum Brands at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain last night.

Government Senator and Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon remarked on the increasing popularity of Caribbean rum brands, citing the opportunity for growth and branding in a global market. Despite this she said there was tremendous potential for Caribbean liquors on an international market.