Blaxx apologises

Soca artiste Blaxx (Dexter Stewart)

In a six-minute, 53-second video, shot on the front stairs of his Aranguez home, a humbled Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart apologised multiple times to patrons, the police and all his fans for the expletives he unleashed during his performance at the Mawning Neighbour event in Chatham village on Sunday morning.

Blaxx had directed his wrath to co-reigning road march champion, Machel Montano saying: “F--k Machel, this is meh first time in Mawning Neighbour, but I have been hearing about Mawning Neighbour. We come here for love. Machel is the devil. I doh fraid to talk ah from down Point.”

In the subsequent video, Blaxx said: “That outburst, which I want to apologise for, stemmed from something that had been bothering me for quite a while."

He said during Jamaica Carnival, Montano had said that event was better than Trinidad Carnival, and "to see the biggest man in soca, the P Diddy in soca, Machel Montano, a guy I really respect and really love his music, to know and to see that individual stand up on a stage in Jamaica" and say so "couldn't come out my system, dread.”