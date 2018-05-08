Angostura chairman: duty to provide safe environment

Angostura CEO, Genevieve Jodhan

Angostura Chairman Dr Rolph Balgobin says the company "has a duty to provide a safe work atmosphere to all of it's employees."

He was responding to Newsday's questions about the May 7 suspension of a male employee who allegedly lunged at CEO Genevieve Jodhan during a May 3 staff meeting.

"The matter is being investigated by HR officials and I understand it is also being followed up by the police."

Balgobin spoke briefly on the matter on Monday evening while at a reception hosted by the directors of the West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers’ Association Inc (WIRSPA), Angostura Box, Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain.

Jodhan was at the same event but declined to comment. Instead directing Newsday's queries to Balgobin.

The man, who has 17 years' experience with Angostura, has been suspended with pay until May 14 while the matter is investigated.