Whiteman targets Pan Am medals After seven gold medals at Youth Cycling Champs…

Jabari Whiteman, centre, was one of the top cyclists at the 2018 Juniors and Juveniles National Track Cycling Championships.

PSL Cycling Club’s Jabari Whiteman was the undisputed star of the show at the recently concluded Junior and Juvenile Track National Championships at the National Cycling Centre, Couva.

The 17 year old capped a sensational performance at the four-day championships with his seventh gold medal on Sunday.

Whiteman said he is satisfied with his effort and is looking forward to a couple international meets later this year.

“I have been working hard to do the times in order to go to Pan Ams and especially Worlds, so this performance was a great confidence boost that my training is paying off,” Whiteman said. The Junior Pan American Cycling Championships will take place from July 29 to August 6 in Mexico City, Mexico. One week later, the 2018 Junior Track Cycling World Championships pedal off from August 15 to August 19 in Aigle, Switzerland.

On Sunday, Whiteman won the junior men’s individual pursuit in three minutes 33.519 seconds (3:33.519) to win yet another event at the National Championships. Enrique Comarmond (Heatwave) got silver in 3:45.645, while Darius Beckles (Open Road) got bronze in 3:54.646.

In the junior men’s 1km time trial, Comarmond had to settle for silver yet again behind Whiteman. Whiteman easily won gold in 1:05.136, while Comarmond was a distant second in 1:10.85. Aaron Alleyne of Phoenix captured bronze in 1:11.91.

Added to his golden tally were victories in the Scratch race 40 lap, Points race 80 lap, Keirin, Sprint and Omnium.

Whiteman said he enjoys the omnium and pursuit and is targeting a podium finish in those events at the Junior Pan Am Championships.

Whiteman, a former Presentation College San Fernando student, will be competing for the second time at the Junior Pan Am Championships.

“I have the experience in Pan Ams, so this year I am hoping to finally go and get a medal, preferably gold, but podium will be nice.”

The Santa Flora resident has trained in the past with 19 year old Nicholas Paul who represented this country at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. Paul has made an impressive transition to the senior level this year and Whiteman is hoping he can follow in his footsteps.

“Definitely (I would like) to see how far I could reach in the sport. From training with Nicholas and seeing that he is performing well, I also told myself one day I will be there.”

Whiteman is currently preparing for the UCI (International Cycling Union) Class II International Fire on Wheels event hosted by PSL Cycling Cub at the National Cycling Centre in Couva, on June 2 and 3.