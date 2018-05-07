TT lawyers in World Football Cup

READY FOR ACTION: Trinidad and Tobago’s lawyers football team take a team photo ahead of their participation in the World Cup.

The Trinidad and Tobago lawyers football team departed Trinidad on Thursday to participate in the 19th Mundiavocat World Football Cup for Lawyers. The competition is an international football tournament open to lawyers worldwide and is held every two years. This years’ event will be held in Spain from May 4-12.

This is the second occasion at which the Lawyers Football team will be representing not only Trinidad and Tobago but the region in a group of 32 teams. The TT team has been training assiduously under head coach Gregory Nurse since November 2017 and is led by captain George Busby. Also on the TT squad are Gerry Brooks, David West, Ian Brooks, Fulton Wilson, Anthony Moore, Anderson Abraham, Larry Williams, Brian Hackett, Auldric Neptune, Marlon Diaz, Collin Selvon, Geoffrey Leid, Ricardo Williams, Jason Sando, John Williams, Allan Anderson, Arden Williams and Kervin Inglis.

The Trinidad and Tobago Lawyers Football Club is also active in community development and most recently partnered with the Barataria community in rendering free legal advice to residents in the east-west corridor and supported the Homework Centre. These initiatives will continue in 2018 with sponsors UTC, TSTT, Ansa McAl, FCB, RBC and Seaboard Marine.